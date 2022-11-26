Flossie the cat named oldest living tabby

- Advertisement -

A 26-year-old British cat called Flossie has been named the oldest living cat by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

The feline equivalent of 120 human years, Flossie outlived her two previous owners. She is still in good health, although poorly sighted and deaf, GWR said.

The brown and black kitty’s story began in December 1995, when she was adopted by a worker at the Merseyside hospital.

At the time, she roamed free as a young stray and lived in a colony of cats near the hospital.

Some workers took pity on the kitties

Only a few months old at the time, and decided to each adopt one.

The cat went to live with her owner until she passed away, ten years later. Flossie was then taken in by her previous owner’s sister.

After 14 years of living in the new home, the kitty found herself yet again in need of a house when her second owner also passed away. Flossie was then 24 years old.

Fortunately, her previous owner’s son gave her sanctuary and she stayed with him for the next three years.

For reasons not stated, her new owner decided to surrender her to an animal welfare organisation Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough and District Cats Protection where they hooked Flossie up with her new owner Victoria Green.

Responding to the award Cat

Green hopes that Flossie’s story would encourage future and potential cat owners to consider giving sanctuary to older cats.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Malay Mail Online

Read More News:

Grace and Frankie actress, Jane Fonda has told her fans that she doesn’t think she has very long to live after being diagnosed with cancer. Fonda was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma in September and said she expects she will be gone “sooner rather than later”. Her cancer is actually quite treatable but the 84-year-old said she wanted to be ‘realistic’ about the time she has left.

Related Posts

No related posts.