Jane Fonda says she won’t be around for much longer after cancer diagnosis

- Advertisement -

Grace and Frankie actress, Jane Fonda has told her fans that she doesn’t think she has very long to live after being diagnosed with cancer.

Fonda was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma in September and said she expects she will be gone “sooner rather than later”.

Her cancer is actually quite treatable but the 84-year-old said she wanted to be ‘realistic’ about the time she has left.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight she said, “I’m not going to be around for much longer. When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean that’s just realistic.

“I’m ready. I’ve had a great life. Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

Fonda started chemotherapy in September and had shared how lucky she felt she was to have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right. We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them.

For example, people need to know that fossil fuels causes cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.

Believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.

Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.

- Advertisement 2-

Fonda has been acting since the 1950s and is the daughter of actor Henry Fonda. She has won two Academy awards, two Baftas and seven Golden Globes.

Read More News:

Related Posts

No related posts.