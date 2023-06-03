Food delivery is now done by robots

Uber Eats, a food delivery service, and Serve Robotics, an autonomous delivery firm, are collaborating to deploy up to 2,000 of the latter’s robots in various areas throughout the United States.

The collaboration between Uber and Serve, which began with a test in West Hollywood a year ago, is now expanding. With more than 200 partner restaurants in Los Angeles, Uber robot deliveries through Serve rose by more than 30% month over month.

Dr. Ali Kashani, co-founder, and CEO of Serve Robotics, said they are “thrilled” to be expanding their partnership with Uber.

Dr. Kashani said in a statement that “this partnership is a major step towards mass commercialization of robotics for autonomous delivery, and it is a testament to the success of our partnership.” “We are eager to continue working with Uber to expand the availability of this cutting-edge technology in more American cities,” said the company.

Serve Robotics

The autonomous sidewalk delivery robot manufacturer Serve Robotics, a spinoff of Uber, is growing its relationship with Uber Eats. The Nvidia-backed business will now use Uber’s

infrastructure to roll out up to 2,000 of its adorable tiny bots in various U.S. markets to deliver food.

The collaboration is expected to continue through the start of 2026.

The collaboration between Serve and Uber started as a test in West Hollywood a year ago. Since then, more than 200 restaurants in West Hollywood, Hollywood, and Fairfax are now taking part in Serve’s robotic deliveries with Uber, which have increased by more than 30% month over month. Now starting at 10 a.m. every day, the bots are in operation. according to Ali Kashani, until nine o’clock.

According to Kashani, “We anticipate that our rapid growth on Uber Eats will continue.” We presently have a fleet of 100 robots in Los Angeles, and as our coverage and delivery volume on Uber grows, we anticipate operating an increasing number of them on Uber Eats.

