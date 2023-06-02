70’s show star Danny Masterson convicted of two counts of rape

The verdict is out in the rape retrial of Danny Masterson. According to a report in People magazine a jury at Los Angeles Superior Court has determined that Masterson, 47 is guilty of two counts of rape.

Masterson himself did not react to the verdict but family members seemed to be fighting back tears with wife Bijou Phillips crying. The judge then told her, “Can you maintain your composure? I know it’s hard. But if not I need you to step outside.”

Masterson In Trouble

Masterson was handcuffed and sent to jail and will be remanded until Aug 4. He is facing a sentence of 30 years to life in a state prison.

Charged in 2020 he pleaded not guilty to all three charges in January 2021. His attorney Tom Mesereau had said at the time, “Mr Masterson is innocent and we’re confident that he will be exonerate when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

“Obviously Mr Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

When he was first tried in 2022 a mistrial had been declared as jurors could not come to a unanimous verdict.

When the allegations first came to light in 2017, the actor was removed from the Netflix series The Ranch where he was acting with 70’s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher.

At that time Masterson’ had been very confident that he would not be found guilty stating “This is beyond ridiculous. I’m not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she’s been baiting me to do for more than two years. I will beat her in court – and look forward to it because the public will finally be able to learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman.

And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they cause me and my family.”

