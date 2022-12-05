Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart all lovey-dovey at 1923 premiere party

- Advertisement -

Despite being married for 12 years, Harrison Ford, 80 and Calista Flockhart look more in love than they have ever been. The actor planted a kiss on Flockhart’s forehead as they posed for pictures after the premiere of Harrison’s new spin-off series 1923 which was held on December 2.

The couple looked stylish together with Ford in a suit while Calista Flockhart sported a chic cream trouser suit teamed with a black top. Her cropped brunette locks were styled with a centre parting and she wore silver hooped earrings.

Calista Flockhart in top form

Calista Flockhart and Ford first got together in 2002 and tied the knot on June 15, 2010. The couple spends some time in Los Angeles and is also frequently away from the city on their 800-acre ranch in Jackson, Wyoming.

The pair appeared to be in top form as they posed for pictures at the event. Ford also posed with his co-star Helen Mirren at the premiere.

1923 is a spin-off and a prequel to the Yellowstone series. The show is set in the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west which the Duttons (played by Ford and Mirren) call home. It’s a tough and gritty show set among the Wild West.

Ford says his character Jacob Dutton faces unique circumstances with a unique personal history. “This is the story of what it takes to survive, for that person to survive, its complicated moral context and it’s a juicy juicy story and I love it,” he said.

Mirren also shed light on her character saying that she sees Cara Dutton as an equal partner to Jacob.

“We’re presenting a couple who [in a] relationship [that] when it’s gone that’s long becomes a partnership. And so, they are partners as much as anything, of course, they’re husband and wife but their real kind of equal partners in which you would have to be dealing with that kind of environment.”

The show will premiere on December 18 in the United States and Canada and on December 19 in the United Kingdom and Australia.

