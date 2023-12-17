Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s foundation and christmas treat to community

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is without a doubt one of Jamaica’s most decorated female sprinters of all time. She has five Diamond League Finals victories as well as three gold and four silver Olympic medals. She has also been named World Champion ten times, which is a difficult feat to match.

But while Fraser-Pryce is best known for her track and field success, she is also well known for her philanthropic work.



With the goal of giving student athletes between the ages of 12 and 18 scholarships, she founded the non-profit “Pocket Rocket Foundation” in 2013. When Fraser-Pryce began this initiative, she was able to give out seven scholarships that included money for books, lunch, transportation, and tuition. Today, after ten years, the foundation continues to thrive and provides hope for future generations.

Aside from this, however, the foundation also throws an annual Christmas treat to spread joy to the children of the Waterhouse, Kingson, and Ewarton, St. Catherine communities.

Fraser-Pryce’s annual Christmas treat

Last year, Fraser-Pryce threw a party for children from different communities by providing unlimited snacks and full meals. She also distributed gifts and provided a range of fun activities and entertainment sets throughout the day.

And this year proved no different. In her Instagram stories, Fraser-Pryce recorded the happenings at the 16th annual Christmas treat hosted by the SFP Pocket Rocket Foundation.

“As you can see, we’re having a fantastic time!” the Jamaican athlete says enthusiastically while showing the grandeur of the festivities in the background. “We have rides, we have popcorn, we have hotdog, we have music, we have face paint…if you’re in the area, you can come on down and have some fun with the Pocket Rocket Foundation.”

Fraser-Pryce was spotted handing out toys to the children and delivering snow cones while sprinkling them with various flavors. There was also an inflatable playground and an outdoor rock-climbing wall for the kids to enjoy.

Owen M, a well-known track and field enthusiast on X, also tweeted about Fraser-Pryce’s event, writing, “Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Christmas Treat Pocket Rocket Foundation event ❤️What she’s done and continues to do for the community is admirable 👏”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Christmas Treat Pocket Rocket Foundation event ❤️ What she’s done and continues to do for the community is admirable 👏 🎥 @realshellyannfp @DIGICELJamaica pic.twitter.com/hXclB7laCC — Owen M (@_OwenM_) December 16, 2023

