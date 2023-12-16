Matthew Perry’s cause of death revealed: Acute ketamine effects

Matthew Perry, famed for his role as Chandler Bing on ‘Friends,’ died from acute ketamine effects, ruled an accident. The toxicology report cited drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects.

At the time of death on Oct. 28, 2023, Perry was found in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources said. He was 54.

He was undergoing ketamine therapy for depression. His co-stars expressed devastation, emphasizing their familial bond.

Jennifer Aniston revealed texting with a seemingly happy Perry on the day of his death. Courteney Cox shared a cherished blooper video, expressing gratitude for their moments together. Perry’s passing marks the loss of a beloved talent and friend.

Report on Perry’s death

The toxicology report adds: “At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.”

Perry spoke about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction in his career and published his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the big Terrible Thing,” in 2022.

The Matthew Perry Foundation was established after Perry’s death, to help individuals dealing with addiction.

“In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” the foundation’s inaugural statement read.

