Weight debate surrounding Trump sparks comparison with past presidents

While weight may not be a factor in assessing a leader’s abilities, the weight debate on Trump and his emphasis on appearance opens the door to comparing his weight with past U.S. Presidents.

Trump and the weight debate

Trump, standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 244 pounds, is classified as technically obese with a body mass index (BMI) of about 30.5.

Data on pre-WWII Presidents are scarce, but William Howard Taft is often remembered as the heaviest, peaking at 335–340 pounds with a BMI of 47.4, categorizing him as “very seriously obese.”

This establishes a benchmark – over a century ago, there was a President heavier than Trump.

Examining the intervening century, only two contenders come close — Bill Clinton and Lyndon Johnson.

Despite rumors of Clinton’s love for fast food, a review of photos and health reports suggests he was thinner than Trump. Lyndon Johnson’s weight fluctuated, but even at a potential peak of 245 pounds, his maximum BMI was 30.2, still below Trump’s.

He is the heaviest of them all

Considering the available evidence, it appears Trump may hold the title of the heaviest President in the last 100 years.

Very fat and no exercise?

Furthermore, Trump’s lack of exercise raises concerns about his overall health.

Unlike some of his predecessors, (Barack Obama and George W. Bush) who maintained active lifestyles, Trump seems less inclined towards physical activity.

In a revealing Dr. Oz appearance, Trump equated public speaking with exercise, emphasizing arm movement and the heat in the room as contributing factors.

Remembered as an obese politician?

While BMI might not offer a comprehensive assessment of a President’s fitness, in Trump’s case, it only scratches the surface of his overall health concerns.

As discussions on the weight debate persist, it remains to be seen whether his presidency will be remembered for more than just politics.

