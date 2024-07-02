Scent-based dating booms in South Korea

A groundbreaking dating trend is reshaping how young people meet and connect in South Korea. This novel method, dubbed as scent-based dating, takes place in “dark cafes” where participants forego visual judgments to engage on a deeper, more instinctual level.

Mechanics of scent-based dating

Gone are the days of swiping through selfies and engaging in pre-meet chats. Instead, individuals enter their preferences into an AI-powered app, which takes anywhere from a day to two months to find a compatible match. Once matched, couples venture into “dark cafes,” select a scent theme—ocean, fruit, or wood—and are guided into a completely dark room. For an hour, they converse, relying solely on their enhanced senses of smell and hearing to form a connection.

After this unique encounter, participants have three choices: meet in the light immediately, exchange contact information, or leave the experience as a memorable encounter. Interestingly, the majority opt to meet face-to-face right away.

Trend on the rise

Favoured by women aged 25-29 and men aged 30-34, these dark cafes have become weekend hotspots. The appeal lies in alleviating the anxiety surrounding physical appearance, allowing participants to forge deeper connections based on personality and chemistry.

“Typically, people meet with preconceived notions based on appearance and credentials. We wanted to reverse the process, allowing them to see the inner person first before confronting external conditions,” Seoyoung Woo, a 28-year-old CEO of one such café said.

Koo Jeong-woo, a sociology professor at Sungkyunkwan University, echoes this sentiment: “The essence of dating is finding someone compatible. ‘Dark dating’ provides an alternative meeting place in a world obsessed with appearances.” This method resonates particularly with young people fatigued by the rapid, superficial nature of “fast-food dating,” which involves brief interactions often centered around meals.

Mixed reception

While dark dating is gaining traction in South Korea, it has faced scepticism in China. Critics argue that the emphasis on smell is merely a gimmick and that appearance still plays a fundamental role in dating.

One online commentator remarked, “The vast majority choose to meet straight away because they feel they’ve wasted the evening and still want to see each other’s faces before deciding the next step.”

Another added, “What’s the use of such a dating method? Even if you tolerate someone’s appearance during interactions in the dark, you might still stop dating them if you don’t like their looks. It’s a waste of time.”

Concerns about personal safety and potential exploitation have also surfaced. Some worry that visually unattractive or overweight individuals might flock to this trend, while others find the idea of dating in complete darkness unsettling and potentially dangerous.

Future of scent-based dating

Despite the criticisms, dark dating continues to captivate many young Koreans seeking more meaningful connections. Whether it will expand beyond South Korea or transform into a global phenomenon remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that this innovative approach is challenging traditional notions of dating, offering a refreshing alternative in a visually dominated world.

Source: ‘Dark cafes’: scent-based dating booms in South Korea as people turn to primal instincts

Related Stories

Tokyo dating app to combat Japan’s declining birth rates

Love bytes: Mixed experiences of Americans on online dating sites and apps

Dating Time: Who should make the first move?