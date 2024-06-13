Lifestyle Relationships Technology

Tokyo dating app to combat Japan’s declining birth rates

ByGemma Iso

June 13, 2024
In an innovative move to address Japan’s declining birth rates, officials are encouraging single citizens to embrace dating apps to foster relationships and marriage. Leading Tokyo’s digital cupid is the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, poised to launch its government-backed dating app this year.

Tokyo dating app

Already in motion is a pilot program named “Tokyo Futari Story,” utilizing artificial intelligence to pair individuals. “Futari,” meaning “pair” or “couple,” reflects a society where staying single has increasingly become the norm.

The app requires participants to submit identification documents, tax forms to verify income, and a certificate confirming single status.

Additionally, users undergo a diagnostic test to align values and partner preferences.

The Asahi Shimbun reports that the app’s official version will charge a fee and mandate users to pledge their commitment to finding a marriage partner, avoiding casual relationships. This pledge aims to enhance credibility, a common issue with existing dating platforms.

Tokyo has invested $1.28 million in this initiative, reflecting its seriousness in tackling the demographic crisis.

“We discovered that 70% of those interested in marriage are not actively participating in events or using apps to seek a partner,” said a Tokyo government official responsible for the new app. “We aim to give them a gentle nudge to start looking.”

A private contractor, yet to be identified, will operate the app. However, Tokyo has already collaborated with local dating app giant Tapple, which has signed agreements with several local governments, including those in Ureshino, Hokkaido, and Himeji. Tapple aims to address declining birth rates by promoting the safe and appropriate use of matching apps.

Japan is experiencing its lowest marriage and birth rates. According to health ministry data, marriages decreased from 504,930 in 2022 to 474,717 in 2023, while births declined from 770,759 to 727,277 over the same period. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described this as the “gravest crisis our country faces.”

With the current initiatives, Tokyo hopes to reignite the spark of romance among its citizens, ultimately bolstering marriage rates and counteracting the nation’s demographic challenges.

