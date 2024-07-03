Magic Kingdom treasure rediscovered, a journey 46 years in the making

Matthew Ables always thought the Magic Kingdom coupon book tucked away in his family’s desk drawer was just an old keepsake. Passed down through the years, it had become a dusty relic of a bygone era—until he took a closer look.

In a TikTok video that’s garnered over 9 million views, Matthew examines the book with a magnifying glass, revealing an astonishing discovery. “It’s been collecting dust since before I was born, and I always assumed it was an old family keepsake until I realized that it’s never been used and there’s no expiration date,” he explained.

Unexpected journey to Magic Kingdom

With a mix of excitement and scepticism, Matthew embarked on a journey to Orlando, Florida, clutching his newfound treasure. “I’ve either found the golden ticket here, or I’m delusional thinking that the Mouse is going to let me use it to get inside nearly half a century later,” he quipped in his video.

Upon arriving at the Magic Kingdom ticket booth, Matthew’s heart raced. The ticket attendant began “aggressively” stamping “VOID” on his vintage coupon book, leaving him in suspense. But to his delight, she returned with a yellow ticket, granting him entry to the park.

This incredible gesture from Disney highlights their commitment to honouring their past, even in the face of skyrocketing ticket prices. In 1978, a day at the Magic Kingdom was a fraction of today’s cost, with a modern ticket setting visitors back $164. Adjusted for inflation, that 1978 ticket would only be $37.64 today.

Surprise from the Past

Matthew’s story isn’t unique; his experience echoes through the comments on his viral video. “I used to work in Magic Kingdom Guest Relations. This exact scenario would happen a few times a week!” wrote one commenter named Allison, shedding light on a charming tradition of rediscovered magic at Disney parks.

In an era where nostalgia meets modern-day magic, Matthew Ables’ unexpected journey to the Magic Kingdom is a heartwarming reminder that sometimes, the past has a way of surprising us in the most delightful ways.

Source: A guy found an unused $8 Disney World ticket from 1978 and tried to get into the park

Related Story:

Unforgettable Valentine’s Day gift ideas to surprise your partner