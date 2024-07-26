‘Note-taking’ is the secret to Richard Branson’s success

In a world where the extraordinary often seems the norm, Sir Richard Branson stands out as a beacon of adventure and success. Branson’s life reads like a thrilling novel, from founding the Virgin Group to exploring the skies in a hot air balloon and venturing into space. But what lies beneath these daring feats? According to Branson, it’s not just his adventurous spirit that has propelled him to the pinnacle of success; it’s also a small, seemingly mundane habit that anyone can adopt — note-taking.

Note-Taking to Success

In a recent episode of WorkLife, a podcast hosted by organizational psychologist Adam Grant, Branson revealed the secret sauce behind his remarkable achievements. The conversation began with Grant recalling his early days as an unknown author when he first encountered Branson at a gathering of leaders. Amidst the crowd, Branson was the sole figure who approached Grant to introduce himself and the only one scribbling notes.

This wasn’t a mere coincidence. Branson is known for his penchant for kindness towards those with less influence and his unwavering commitment to traditional note-taking. “I love learning,” Branson proclaimed, explaining why note-taking is integral to his personal system for maximizing life’s lessons.

Branson finds it baffling how people can engage in meetings without jotting down notes. “If you’re having a meeting with a group of people where you’re planning to sort out issues and not take notes, you’re only going to remember two or three things from that meeting,” he points out. “And quite often from a meeting, you might have a list of 20 ideas that come out of it.”

Remembering only a fraction of the ideas and issues discussed means leaving a wealth of potential innovation and improvement untapped. Branson emphasizes the importance of following up on these ideas and respectfully responding to the individuals who contributed them. This practice, he believes, is key to transforming an average company into an exceptional one, where employees feel valued and their concerns are promptly addressed.

Consistency

Exceptional performance, Branson suggests, isn’t solely about boldness and innovation. It’s also about consistency and follow-through, areas where note-taking plays a crucial role. Moreover, emotional intelligence is a significant factor in success, and few actions convey attentiveness and appreciation better than taking notes on others’ ideas and responding to them thoughtfully.

The science behind note-taking is compelling, too. It enhances memory, accelerates learning, captures more ideas, and helps declutter the mind. It’s a simple habit with significant benefits.

Reflecting on our own experiences, how many of us can say we consistently take notes in meetings? Branson’s revelation serves as a wake-up call. A habit doesn’t need to be complex to give us an edge; it just needs to be something others overlook.

All successful men take notes

Branson isn’t alone in his dedication to note-taking. Other high achievers like Bill Gates, Tim Ferriss, J.K. Rowling, and Taylor Swift have all shared their commitment to this practice, with Swift opting for voice memos as a musician.

While carrying a notebook and pen won’t instantly transform anyone into a titan of industry, it’s one of the most accessible and underestimated ways to distinguish oneself and increase the likelihood of success. As Branson’s example shows, sometimes the simplest habits can lead to the most extraordinary achievements.

Related Stories:

SG’s death penalty debate “needs local voices,” says Richard Branson

How to become a successful solopreneur