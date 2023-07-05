Friends of Madonna are worried she will end up like Michael Jackson

Madonna’s friends are worried about her. She recently came out of hospital and has been recovering at home in New York with her kids. The 64-year-old was all set to kick off a world tour on July 15 when she got sick and had to be admitted to hospital.

In a report in the Sun newspaper, the pal said, ‘The countdown was well and truly on. Madonna had all her chips on one number, which was the tour.

Madonna Working Overtime

“She was working overtime, but she clearly burnt herself out and people around her have been politely remind her that she is not 45 anymore, let alone 25.

“She needed to pace herself. Pushing herself so hard was extremely risky. But if she can get herself back in shape, the tour will have a whole lot more buzz around it, and she’s already got loads of publicity even if it’s the wrong kind.

“Madonna is in it to win it and working harder than anybody.”

Another friend said that she was concerned that Madonna would end up like Michael Jackson who died leading up to his This Is It tour in 2009.

Another source said, “Madonna was in good spirits before the incident but some friends had encouraged her to take it easy and find time for rest because of the grueling schedule she had ahead of her.

Worries

There were genuine concerns for her well-being. Although unspoken, worries about a potential recurrence of a situation similar to Michael Jackson’s were present if she didn’t slow down. Fortunately, she is now back home, content, and attending meetings. Despite suggestions to reduce the tour, she has rejected the proposal, determined to fulfil as many scheduled dates as possible once she has regained her strength. While her demanding schedule made some anticipate this situation, only a few had the courage to express their concerns. - Advertisement - The good news is that her condition is entirely treatable, and she is collaborating with a team of doctors to boost her immune system. She will return, without a doubt. Wishing her the best, and hoping she continues to excel at full throttle. Read More News 90’s super model Christie Brinkley reacts to ‘wrinkle brigade’ critics The photo above is from Wikipedia

