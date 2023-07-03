90’s super model Christie Brinkley reacts to ‘wrinkle brigade’ critics

Christie Brinkley is calling out those who have been sending her mean messages. In an Instagram post with a selfie the 69-year-old model and actress commented on what she called the ‘wrinkle brigade’

“They are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles or anything that they can point to critique. It must be some form of compensation for some things they are lacking.”

Brinkley wanted to focus on the positive and went on to comment on those who uplift her spirits.

Brinkley and her faith

“There are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable. Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! Thank you sweet souls,” she said.

In the past Brinkley also spoke about body positivity posting about it during the Covid pandemic.

Brinkley remembers the time she was worried that she looked fat. Looking back, she think that was such a waste of time, that is to worry about being fat.

“But I do think shifting the focus to feeling great is a giant step in the right direction.”

Earlier this year Brinkley spoke about her philosophy for aging in an interview with People magazine.

She says it has to do with spirit and the energy one delivers or bring to the ‘room’. That’s what is going to define you.

“Forget anti-aging this and all of that. It’s really about gratitude. When you find something to be grateful about in whatever situation you’re in, and wherever you may find yourself, that translates to happiness and happiness and good energy that you can share with other people.”

Brinkley is perhaps best known for her appearance in the video in the song Uptown Girl by Billy Joel which topped the charts for five consecutive weeks in 1983.

