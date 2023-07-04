Khloe Kardashian said her 30s was the worst decade ever

Khloé Kardashian recently expressed her anticipation for turning 40 on social media, as she referred to her 30s as her “worst decade.” In a video shared on Instagram while showcasing her birthday gifts, the reality TV star mentioned her dislike for being in her 30s, which she attributed to her tumultuous romantic history.

Khloé Kardashian’s 30s were marked by significant events such as the controversial end of her marriage to Lamar Odom and the numerous instances of infidelity by Tristan Thompson, the father of two of her children. Reflecting on this period, she described it as “the worst decade ever” while sharing some of the presents she received.

Interesting gifts for Khloe

In the Instagram video, Khloe Kardashian admitted that she usually refrains from displaying all her gifts to avoid appearing boastful. However, she made an exception to show a particular birthday card that she found amusing. The card featured the number 39 in black letters, accompanied by a plus sign and a hand displaying the middle finger. Kardashian expressed her excitement about turning 40 and appreciated the humour of the card, acknowledging Alexa, which is believed to be an AI.

Besides the previously mentioned gifts, Kardashian also received a T-shirt featuring her infamous mugshot from 2007, with an added parental advisory label. Following the Kardashians’ tradition, she received numerous flower bouquets from her family and friends.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram to express her love and admiration for her daughter. In her post, Jenner described her daughter as smart, strong, talented, and beautiful.

Kris Jenner’s tribute

She highlighted Kardashian’s roles as a daughter, mother, sister, aunt, best friend, and neighbour, and expressed how she holds a significant place in her heart. Jenner praised Kardashian for her qualities, including being kind, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty.

She also recognized Kardashian’s skills as a chef, party planner, and organizer. According to Jenner, Kardashian is the aunt and mother figure that everyone wants to be with, and she is the one who celebrates and supports everyone in their family.

