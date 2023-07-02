Madonna discharged from hospital after being rushed to ICU for bacterial infection

According to a source familiar with the situation, Madonna has been released from the hospital and transported to her residence in New York City using a private ambulance. The source stated that she is now in good health. Another source close to the singer mentioned that she is resting, feeling better, and following her doctor’s instructions.

On Wednesday, Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, shared on his verified Instagram account that the 64-year-old singer had developed a serious bacterial infection, which resulted in her being in the ICU for several days starting last Saturday.

Madonna: Health getting better

Oseary stated that although her health is improving, she still requires medical care, and a full recovery is anticipated. Oseary also mentioned that Madonna would be postponing the launch of her upcoming tour while she recovers, and more details about the rescheduled shows will be shared soon.

On Thursday, a close friend and collaborator of Madonna’s, Debi Mazar, posted a throwback photo on Instagram and expressed well wishes for her recovery. Mazar assured fans that Madonna is on the mend and resting at home.

The singer’s “Celebration” tour was originally scheduled to commence on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, with plans for performances across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Mexico City.

However, due to her health condition, the tour has been put on hold. Madonna’s roots trace back to Detroit, Michigan, and in 1978, she relocated to New York to pursue a career in dance and music.

Mother of six

Madonna, who has six children, recently took to her Instagram account, where she has 18.9 million followers, to celebrate a special milestone. She posted a message congratulating her twin 10-year-old daughters on successfully finishing elementary school.

Tragically, earlier this year, Madonna’s older brother, Anthony Ciccone, passed away at the age of 66. He had been battling alcoholism and experiencing homelessness prior to his death.

