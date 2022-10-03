Gangsta’s Paradise rapper Coolio dies at 59

- Advertisement -

American rapper Coolio, best known for his super hit hip-hop number Gangsta’s Paradise has died. He was 59 years old.

The singer passed away on September 28 and the cause of death is yet to be revealed.

His death was confirmed by his manager Jarel Posey who said he died at about 5pm local time at a friend’s house.

His manager Sheila Finegan from Trinity Artists International told Variety, “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Born in 1963, his real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, Coolio joined the hip-hop group WC and the Maad Circle in 1991. He later joined Tommy Boy Records and released his first album titled It Takes a Thief.

Coolio defined hip-hop in the 90’s with hard hitting themes and Gangsta’s Paradise was Billboard’s top song in 1995 and was the Grammy winner for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996.

The hit song outshone the movie it was featured in titled Dangerous Minds and its music video won Best Rap Video and Best Video From a Film at the MTV Video Music Awards.

In a New York Times review previously, critic Jon Pareles had said, “Coolio still builds his raps on recognizable 1970s oldies and delivers intricate syncopated rhymes as if they were conversation. Gangsta’s Paradise uses the somber minor chords of Pastime Paradise by Stevie Wonder.

The singer also acted, appearing in films and TV shows such as Sabrina The Teenage Witch (1996), Batman and Robin (1997), The Nanny (1998), Tyrone (1999), Futurama (2001,2010) and Gravity Falls (2012).

