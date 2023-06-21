Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom’s clash escalates

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is “weak” and “undisciplined” and “will be crushed by Donald Trump.” DeSantis, on the hand, insists that Newsom’s “leftist government” is destroying California. This escalating clash of the two governors is taking America by storm.

Their skirmish is currently one of the fiercest political rivalries in American politics.

In a recent interview, Newsom discussed his disdain for DeSantis and his devotion to President Joe Biden, just as the Florida governor began a two-day fundraising tour that included at least five events in California. As he attempts to avoid a confrontation with his main Republican presidential competitor, Trump, and the former president’s increasing legal challenges, DeSantis has made the Golden State one of his favorite punching bags.

Gavin Newsom: Whats The Game?

Tacticians from both parties imply that at the core of their verbal clash, there may be a jointly-helpful dynamic at play. The governors are gaining support from their respective political bases, generating money, and building their national identities as they criticize each other’s policies and personas in newspaper and social media comments.

The two governors are engaged in a debate that could serve as a preview to the 2028 presidential election, according to veteran Democratic adviser Roy Behr.

These two men can become their respective parties’ nominees in four years, he said. The 55-year-old Newsom is strengthening his national brand and awareness in his conflict with the 44-year-old DeSantis, and is “certainly trying to create opportunities for himself.”

Democratic consultant Andrew Acosta, who is headquartered in Sacramento, predicted that the current conflict would continue because it helps both candidates win over their core constituencies. He even called DeSantis and Newsom “frenemies.”

“They both benefit from it,” added Acosta. On both sides, there is a staunch core of supporters who believe what’s happening is fantastic.

