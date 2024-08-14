George Clooney hits back at Quentin Tarantino for his rude comment

George Clooney is hitting back at Quentin Tarantino for his past criticisms of him.

Clooney spoke up about it during a joint interview with Brad Pitt for the September issue of GQ Magazine (UK edition).

“Quentin said some shit about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him. He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Brad Pitt], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?,’ He goes, he’s not a movie star.

”And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a [George Clooney] movie since the millenium,’ And I was like, ‘Since the millenium? That’s kind of my whole f-k career.”

Pitt then started laughing about it and Clooney said that since Tarantino gave him a hard time, it was now his turn to do so.

“So now I’m like, all right dude, f-k off, I don’t mind giving him s-t. He gave me s-t,” said Clooney although he did backpedal a little bit by then saying, “But no, look, we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Direction and screenplay is what keeps you alive.”

The last time Tarantino and Clooney were seen together was in From Dusk Till Dawn way back in 1996. The film was directed by Tarantino.

Pitt on the other hand has acted in two Tarantino films, Inglorious Basterds in 2009 and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood in 2019.

Feud with David O. Russell

George Clooney is also at loggerheads with director David O. Russell. He said in the same interview that no film was worth working with “a miserable f-k like David O.Russell.” Clooney acted in the film Three Kings which was directed by Russell 25 years ago.

“The older you get, time allotment is very different. Five months out of your life is a lot. And so it’s not just like, ‘Oh, I’m going to do a really good film like “Three Kings” and I’m going to have a miserable f-k like David O. Russell making my life hell. Making every person in the crew’s life hell. It’s not worth it. Not at this point in my life. Just to have a good product.”

Russell apparently has a reputation for rubbing people the wrong way. He verbally abused Lily Tomlin on the set of “I Heart Huckabees” in a video that went viral. His directing style is said to be unorthodox and controversial.

During the filming of Amsterdam, Margot Robbie said that Russell refused to call “cut” and the crew ended up working for longer hours during production.