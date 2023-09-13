Dems Susanna Gibson performed lewd acts with hubby on webcam for tips

One particular Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates performed lewd acts with her husband online and asked her viewers to give her tips.

The New York Post reported that Susanna Gibson who is a mother of two children showed a whole bunch of skin on the adult streaming website Chaturbate.

She is running a competitive race to represent District 57 in Richmond. The 40-year-old nurse put up several scenes of live romps with her husband on the adult streaming platform. She then posted it on a publicly accessible website called Recurbate in September 2022. She did so after announcing her candidacy.

Gibson also maintained her profile on Chaturbate after uploading one picture of herself on the sex-streaming website. She had 5,770 followers whom she consistently asked for more tokens in exchange for private showings saying that she was raising money for a good cause.

Gibson swapping spouses

Gibson was also quite explicit about her relationship saying that she and her husband have tried swapping spouses and that she is ethically non-monogamous but that her husband doesn’t like sharing.

She told the Washington Post that the publicly posted videos of her were an illegal invasion of privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me. My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

Gibson’s lawyer Daniel P. Watkins said that the archived video violated Virginia’s porn law which makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to “maliciously’ circulate sexual images or another person’s nudity with “intent to coerce, harass or intimidate.”

She will be running against Republican contender David Owen, in the November 7 election. Democrats are trying to gain a majority vote in the 100-member Virginia House.

