Burbank Mayor, Konstantine Anthony now called “Spanky” after viral video shows him getting spanked by drag queen 

California is seemingly the place where conservatives are running away from, and X users seem to understand why. Recently, a woke mayor, Konstantine Anthony has received a new nickname “Mayor Spanky”. This is due to the fact that a viral video shows him receiving several spanks from a drag queen.

According to the Daily Mail, at a fundraiser for senate candidate Kipp Mueller, Konstantine Anthony, the Democratic mayor of Burbank, California, was receiving slaps by a drag queen. Furthermore, the occasion was held as a way to honour California’s birthday and defend democracy.

However, on Sunday, a democracy activist went ahead and post images of the activities. The spanking video ends up receiving backlash on social media by the conservative LibsofTikTok account on Monday. Following that, they claim that the part time Uber driver mayor was doing this infront of children.

Konstantine Anthony now known as Mayor Spanky

The Democrat members are showing a lack of professionalism according to the conservative crowds. Furthermore, the cities under their control are suffering from stores departing in droves due to solid reasons. However, now we have a mayor showing off a kink in public for everyone else to witness.

Most of us straight people are with you on this. — Robert Bruce Willsie (@bobw222) September 11, 2023

- Advertisement -

Gays against groomers, growing movement against the woke agenda targeting children states that this is unacceptable behavior. Unfortunately, Mayor Konstantine Anthony is only increasing the stigma against the LGBTQ+ community members. Recently, drag queens are also a subject of debate among both conservatives and liberals. Situations like these do not help these individuals at all.

Kids or no kids this is not behavior for a public campaign event. — KrazyKat (@Kakrazykat) September 12, 2023

However, some conservatives point out that there are no children visibly seen in the video. To which, others agree as well. Despite this fact, many still agree that a mayor should not indulge himself in such a manner for a public campaign. Furthermore, government officials should portray themselves in a more professional and positive light.

Regardless, it seems that conservatives are growing in America after numerous incidents like these are surfacing. Following that, the 2024 elections will be a difficult one as many would sway towards the centre. Unfortunately, there are only two choices which are the ultra woke side or the conservative side.

Read More News

Related Posts

No related posts.