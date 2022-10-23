5-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dog in Khargone

- Advertisement -

In yet another dog-bite death, a five-year-old girl was mauled to death by a stray dog in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, her father said. Saloni, a resident of Mogar village, was going to the grocery shop to purchase chocolates when the stray dog attacked her.

The canine grabbed her neck. When villagers spotted it, they rescued her and rushed her to for help. Some villagers saw it and rushed for help. They took her to a district hospital. Saloni, however, died during treatment due to excessive bleeding on Friday night, said MP Lal, her father.

“They belong to Mogar village but living in Bakwan village to work as a farm labourer,” he said.

Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam assured of compensation to the family. A similar incident was reported in Bhopal when a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by dogs in Nishatpura area in June.

On October 17, a seven-month-old child died after being attacked by a stray dog at a residential society in Noida’s Sector 100, triggering protests by residents and calls for civic authorities to do more to address the rise in such canine population.

The child’s parents were employed as daily-wage construction workers at the Lotus Boulevard apartment complex and were at work when the attack occurred around 4.30pm. The victim was taken to a private hospital and succumbed to the grievous injuries to his abdomen around 11pm.

The challenge of tackling such attacks has been a divisive topic, with residents often advocating for relocations out of fear for their safety.

Animal rights activists and experts, however, say relocations are neither appropriate nor legal under the rules, and the solution instead lies in sterilisation drives.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

Read More News:

- Advertisement 2-

coffee and tumblers can empower underprivileged youth

Related Posts