Here’s how your love for coffee and tumblers can empower underprivileged youth

For avid coffee drinkers, the Ber months mark the beginning of stamp collecting. It is a time when coffee shops launch limited edition merch and patrons can get them by completing the required stamps.

Leading the start of the stamp collecting season is The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) Philippines as it presents its newest offerings with delectable eats and a special drink to match.

Launched last Oct. 19 at the Kitchen by the CBTL in Okada Manila is the brand’s newest collection of holiday tumblers. It features five sleek designs: Moonwalk, Gold Dust, Champagne, Purple Dream, and Meteor.

Showcasing a glossy or matte finish, each tumbler is made of stainless steel to keep one’s drink hot or cold for up to 12 hours. A piece can be redeemed by collecting 18-holiday stamps at CBTL from Oct. 21, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023. Apart from getting a tumbler, collectors will also get six special drink coupons that they can avail of and redeem next year.

What makes this collection even more special is the brand’s collaboration with Real Life Foundation. A non-profit organization serving and empowering the underprivileged youth of the Philippines, the foundation provides educational assistance to young Filipinos and helps them achieve their goals and become leaders of tomorrow.

A portion of the proceeds from the holiday tumblers will be given to the foundation to it continue its mission.

Apart from the holiday tumblers, the brand also introduced new items on its menu. First is the Chocolate Banana Caramel Ice Blended. The CBTL ditches the usual holiday flavors and goes fruity for its latest drink creations.

What goes in the cup is dark and rich chocolate mixed with banana caramel sauce, coffee, and milk. Finishing it is a cloud of cream topped with caramel drizzle and banana caramel cubes. Think of it like a banana cake in a cup-just as comforting and decadent.

“We want to be different,” Kim Cruz, the brand’s senior marketing manager, told Manila Bulletin Lifestyle. “We want something that will resonate with the Filipino market.”

Along with the drink, the beloved coffee American coffee shop chain also unveiled new desserts, which include the Mocha Sansrival, Turtle Pie, Berry Chocolate Mousse, and the Triple Chocolate Mousse.

Chocolate lovers will definitely fall head-over-heels on this selection. Our favorites are the Mocha Sansrival and Turtle Pie. We love the texture of the nuts in contrast to the velvet buttercream and soft mousse.

Another new thing the brand is trying out this season is producing a line of drinkware accessories. Instead of its traditional Giving Journal, customers can also purchase a tumbler boot, a metallic straw set, or an Original Ice Blended 3D keychain for the lid of their holiday tumbler.

The CBTL also releases its The Coffee Bean Classics collection, a line of clear double-walled mugs with its logo engraved on each piece.

To know more about its latest offering, visit @cbtlph on Instagram.

