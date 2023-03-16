Gisele Bundchen fuel dating rumours with jiujitsu instructor

On Monday, supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted once again hanging out with her rumoured lover Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica, fueling romance rumours.

The 42-year-old was captured going for a stroll with the good-looking jiu-jitsu instructor in a jungle-like setting surrounded by leaves and a dirt road. For the outing, the duo were also accompanied by a male friend.

Bundchen Connected with Valente

The supermodel was dressed casually in a brown bikini top and tan coverup that gave a peek of her toned abs. Her hair was styled down in her signature beach waves.

Valente, for his part, wore a navy blue T-shirt and green shorts for the nature walk.

Bündchen connected with Valente, along with his brothers Pedro and Gui, when she brought her son, Benjamin, 13, to their Miami-based martial arts academy.

Learn Martial Arts

She explained to Dust magazine in November in an article that can be found on the Valente Brothers website . Dust

The supermodel was first seen with the jiu-jitsu pro in November of last year, when the pair visited Provincia de Puntarenas (a province located on Costa Rica’s coast), two weeks after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady was finalised. They were joined by the supermodel’s two children — son Benjamin and daughter Vivian Lake , 10 — and several other people, including one of the kids’ school teachers.

Valente As A teacher

- Advertisement -

A source told PEOPLE in January that Bündchen and Valente share a tight bond, though they aren’t rushing into putting any romantic label on their relationship.

Some said Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has spent a lot of time with him, but it was not a typical dating situation.

They have a close personal relationship, and he teaches her and the children. The question is whether it will ever become more than that.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

NOTE: Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts