Lindsay Lohan expecting her first child with hubby Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan, 36 has just announced her pregnancy with husband, financier Bader Shammas.

She made the announcement on Instagram along with a photo of a onesie and a caption that reads “coming soon”. We are blessed and excited 🙏🤍👶🍼,” tagging Shammas as well.

Bader Shammas A Dad

Lohan married Shammas in June 2022 and the couple’s romance started in Dubai where Lohan has been residing since 2014. Upon tying the knot Lohan had said,

“I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything ❤️ every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏”, she wrote together with a selfie of her and Shammas.

Speaking on her podcast titled the “Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan” last year, she spoke about how the Middle Eastern dishes cooked for her by her husband’s family are her “happy place foods”.

“I feel like… his family’s food, when his mother makes certain foods, those are my happy place foods. They are just so authentic and comforting and exciting.”

“It took me moving there [to Dubai] to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say ‘no’. And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first,” she said.

A Baby

Lohan’s ex Samantha Robson also reacted to the news of her pregnancy. The DJ told TMZ, “I wish her all the best. It’s always great news when someone is expecting a baby.”

Lohan dated Robson, 45 for several years but ended the relationship in 2009. She said of her ex, “We’re friends. We were always more like best friends.”

Lohan credits Shammas for her return to acting saying, “I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person. And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That’s the only support that. I really need: friends, family and loved ones.”

