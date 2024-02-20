GoFundMe campaign for Trump’s legal woes soars

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are rallying behind him as his legal woes intensify. A GoFundMe campaign initiated by Elena Cardone, wife of renowned investor Grant Cardone, has garnered an astonishing $484,000 in donations since its launch on Feb. 16. The purpose is to alleviate the mounting legal expenses incurred by Trump in the face of recent legal skirmishes.

This fundraising endeavor follows a staggering blow dealt by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who slapped Trump and top Trump Organization figures with a whopping $355 million fine, plus interest. This penalty stemmed from findings of fraud, with allegations of asset inflation to procure more favorable terms from lenders and insurers.

GoFundMe campaign

Ms. Cardone’s impassioned plea on the GoFundMe page underscores the broader implications of Trump’s legal battles, framing them as an assault on the bedrock principles of fairness and due process. She emphasized that Trump’s repayment of loans with interest, sans any financial harm to others, renders the punitive verdict deeply concerning for all entrepreneurs.

But it’s not just about financial support; it’s a symbolic stand against what Cardone perceives as an existential threat to American values. “It’s about making a stand… we stand with him, shoulder to shoulder, ready to support, defend, and fight back,” she declared.

Truckers for Trump

The outpouring of solidarity extends beyond financial contributions. A groundswell of truckers, incensed by Justice Engoron’s ruling, has pledged to boycott deliveries to New York. Dubbed “Truckers for Trump,” this movement gained momentum over social media, with drivers expressing their solidarity and vowing to wield their economic clout in support of the former president.

In response to this groundswell of support, Trump himself expressed gratitude, viewing it as a testament to the enduring spirit of patriotism. His message, disseminated via his Truth Social platform, doubled down on his narrative of battling against what he characterizes as the weaponization of law enforcement by the Biden administration.

