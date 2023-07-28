Whoopi Goldberg tells Conservatives to stop making a fuss about Barbie: It’s a movie about a doll!

With so much hullabaloo about the Barbie film by conservatives in the United States. Whoopi Goldberg has spoken up about it and has told everyone to literally chill out.

Of late right wingers like Ben Shapiro and Ted Cruz have expressed their ‘outrage’ about the film. Elon Musk later joined in the anti Barbie brigade saying, “If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘Patriarchy’ you will pass out before the movie ends.

Whoopi Goldberg is speaking up in defense of Barbie. “It’s a movie! It’s a movie about a doll!! I thought y’all would be happy. [Barbie] has not genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia so he can’t – it’s a doll movie! And the kids know it’s colorful and its Barbie.”

“You guys, I want y’all to tell your daughters why you’re not asking them to the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what’s wrong with Barbie… It’s a doll movie, guys. I’m shocked that that’s what’s freaking you out these days.”

Recently Cruz also said that the Barbie movie was kissing up to China by showing the ‘nine dash line’ which reinforces China’s territorial claim in the South China Sea. Warner Bros said that this map is a child like crayon drawing and the dotted lines show the route from Barbieland to the real world.

The whole anti Barbie movement didn’t just end there, next Ben Shapiro posted a video in which he set Barbie dolls on fire with a barbecue lighter while dissing the movie saying that the whole premise of the film was to depict men and women as being on opposing sides and hating each other. He added that the film seemed to say quite literally that the only way to have a happy world was if women ignored men and men ignored women. He also inaccurately predicted that the movie would bomb at the box office.

Barbie has in fact made $162 million at the box office on its debut weekend.

Speaking on The View Goldberg reiterated; “They hit two things: they talk about the real world that everybody lives in, and they talk about Barbie world. And they’re two different things. And it’s meant to make you just think or pause, it’s not meant to do anything but give you a good time. Go see the movie!”

