Conservatives mocking fat transgender influencer’s pronouns as kgs/lbs 

The popular plus size transgender influencer is still on the rear view mirrors of a lot on Twitter. After joining a podcast, the internet was seemingly finding itself to roast Al.Weezy, or better known as Ali C Lopez. Furthermore, it could possibly stem from the influencer for having a high amount of confidence as well.

According to Sportskeeda, Ali C Lopez proudly identifies as a trans woman and fearlessly embraces her true self despite the relentless negativity Ali faces on social media. Following that, instead of letting the hate define the influencer, Ali stands tall against discrimination, inspiring others to live authentically as well.

With self-confidence and a unique sense of style, Lopez radiates positivity and empowers others to embrace their individuality. However, that is not what most of these internet commenters feel when it comes to Lopez’s body positivity movement. Unfortunately, Twitter users can come off as brutal towards the entire embodiment of the woke ideology, which is what the influencer seems to be.

Twitter users mocking plus size transgender influencer’s pronouns

Distasteful, rude, but funny. Approved — Stupid Idiot ™ (@Stupidbutidiot) July 27, 2023

Some users are finding this comment rude and distasteful. However, at the same time, they state that it is funny, hence they are giving their approval towards such comments. Furthermore, it is a common topic for Twitter users to hop on, especially now that it is right wing extremism for people to engage themselves in diets.

Lb's words carry allot weight. — トラビス💫 (@dacey_travis) July 27, 2023

Following that, others claim that the influencer speaks in “pounds and tonnes” as well. This is of course implying that Lopez weighs a significant amount. It appears that the controversial opinions after the influencer made the TikTok video of herself crying over men is still not budging down.

Fat promoting isn't cool too. — Marv (@CinefiloMarv) July 27, 2023

There are several woke individuals claiming that “fat shaming” isn’t cool. However, conservatives are standing their ground stating that fat promoting isn’t cool either. It goes both ways as leading a healthier lifestyle is better for an individual who would prefer a better life.

You can’t be fucking serious — Omega (@Omega_320) July 27, 2023

Others are joking that Lopez is healthy and beautiful, they also add that experts agree with their statement. Regardless, conservatives do not agree with this sentiment, despite it being clearly a sarcastic comment.

