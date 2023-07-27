Conservatives calling irony in Democrats after Stacie Laughton, first trans rep arrested for possesion of child abuse material 

Conservatives are calling out democrats after diversifying their lawmakers. Stacie Marie Laughton, a transgender former state representative from New Hampshire, is now facing criminal charges.

According to the New York Post, the 39-year-old, who was born male but now identifies as female, is accused of encouraging the sexual exploitation of children. This is according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston. Furthermore, the accusations come from her alleged involvement in a conspiracy with Lindsay Groves.

Following that, they both are receiving accusations of photographing youngsters in a sexually explicit manner at the creche Groves works at. Furthermore, over 10,000 text messages between the two were apparently found after a preliminary forensic examination of Groves’ mobile. In these texts, there were discussions and sending obscene pictures of youngsters who were reportedly between the ages of 3 and 5.

Twitter users denouncing Stacie Laughton

Funny how 95% of these hires turn out to be child predators or thieves — Dana Justice AMERICA FIRST🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@msunitedam) July 25, 2023

Twitter users are stating that a significant portion of hires like Stacie Laughton always turn up like this. There are those giving another prime example, Sam Brinton for causing a ruckus among the Democrats. However, a reminder that not all transgender individuals behave in such a manner.

He came off as sweet and feminine 🤣 and all you have to do is look them up to see that they've been in trouble before — Lesnyxia (@lesnyxia46) July 25, 2023

Following that, some users are somewhat defending her stating that those who were casting their vote for her did not know what she was doing. However, others claim that taking one look at her face, it is obvious that she involves herself in peculiar activities. Conservatives claim that she does not look feminine at all, and are adamant in calling her a “he.”

Very well put statement. — Horrorgasmic (@PurpleBnuuy) July 25, 2023

The discussion took a wild turn as users are showing homophobic and transphobic remarks. However, there are some who state that as long as the members of the community do not take advantage of children, others will not bat an eye. Furthermore, others are stating that this is one of the biggest reasons why the LGB distancing themselves from the TQ community.



