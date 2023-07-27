Trump begs Congress to stop political witch hunts of DOJ, FBI

Donald Trump produced a video statement on Tuesday calling for Congress to protect him from the numerous and “contentious” legal fights he is now engaged in and the witch hunts that, in his opinion, the DOJ and the FBI are conducting.

“Congress, if you will, please investigate the political witch hunts against me currently being brought by the corrupt DOJ and FBI, who are totally out of control,” the former president asks.

Cheating and witch hunts

“This continuing saga is retribution against me for winning and even more importantly to them, election interference regarding the 2024 presidential election. It will be their updated form of rigging our most important election. Look at the polls, they can’t beat me. The only way they can win is to cheat and they cheat better than anybody has seen them cheat. Stop them now. Save our country,” he added.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) soon joined in the calls, speaking on the House floor on Tuesday and “demanding” that Congress move to impeach Biden and “expunge” Trump’s “wrongful” two impeachments. The witch hunts continue against Trump.

Still innocent

Trump has been charged with mishandling some of the most important classified information in the US after leaving the White House, but he maintains his innocence despite a 37-count indictment.

Thus, the 77-year-old appealed to Congress for assistance as his criminal accusations mount, he also continues to rant on his Truth Social platform.

In a third post, he blasted the DOJ and FBI, saying, “The Radical Left Investigations of me Now, Federal, State, and City, are a SCAM and continues, tightly coordinated with each jurisdiction, and run by the now fully exposed as being corrupt and shameless, DOJ & FBI.”

The “high and mighty” Trump finally begs. Or is this another ploy to prompt sympathy from the public? Only Trump knows the answer.

