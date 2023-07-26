Crime rates are down by 92% in El Salvador yet woke media claiming it’s crushing Latin America’s democracy 

The conservative world is now praising El Salvador’s leader for having a hand in this reduction in crime rates. However, it seems that the woke media is not having any of this. Conservatives are currently making fun of the woke media for criticizing the methods in achieving low crime rates.

According to the Washington Post, President Nayib Bukele, the mastermind of El Salvador’s mass incarceration policy, doesn’t think he has anything to be ashamed of. Furthermore, last year, he notes proudly, El Salvador’s homicide rate fell to 7.8 per 100,000 Salvadorans, the second lowest in Central America, after Nicaragua.

In addition to this, in 2018, the year before Bukele came into office, the rate was just above 52. In 2015 it topped 100, at the time the highest in the world. The woke media is now showing concerns towards some human rights are getting a reduction along the way toward social peace.

If innocent Salvadorans have been swept up and are in prison; and the incarcerated occasionally mistreated to the point of death — it’s a reasonable price to squash a festering gang problem that had put the streets off limits for most Salvadorans.

Crime rates down massively in El Salvador, conservatives showering them with praises

Acknowledging what's working in El Salvador puts a big spotlight on western "progressives" and their policies. Better to just deflect or ignore. — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) July 25, 2023

In addition to this, Twitter users claim that this is putting a dent in the West’s new policy when it comes to dealing with criminals. They claim that it is better for the average woke western person to see this as bad, as this is contrary to their current solutions.

Well, isn’t the admonition/opportunity to adjudicate and defend one’s innocence part of ‘due process’? — Guess Who? (@BNAbyMDW) July 26, 2023

Some are showing concerns towards the rights of people who are unable to defend themselves. However, users state that there are several instances, where gang members have clear identities of themselves. Case in point, some gang members would have specific tattoos relaying that they are in said gang.

Roughly 1/4 of all El Salvadorans already live in the US. Yet by and large they still vote democrat. That doesn't really make sense to me. — unrealBill (@BillUnreal) July 25, 2023

Conservatives are blaming woke individuals for wanting America to be as bad as the old El Salvador. Furthermore, others claim that a significant portion of El Salvadorians are already living in the United States. They are also currently voting for the Democrats. However, these are merely the speculations of several Twitter users.

