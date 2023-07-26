Discovery: Chemical compounds to reverse aging

At least six chemical substances that potentially cure important aging symptoms in cells have been discovered by Harvard and MIT researchers.

After just four days of treatment, the “chemical cocktails” were shown to give cells their youthful qualities again. Lead author Dr. David Sinclair of Harvard Medical School stated in a press release that “Up until recently, the best we could do was slow aging. New discoveries suggest we can now reverse it.”

The Harvard researchers tested the compounds’ effects on aging biomarkers while screening substances with known effects on cells.

They eventually discovered six chemicals that, when combined, could quickly restore the youthfulness of cell samples.

Contrary to dangerous gene treatments, these substances influence gene expression without changing DNA sequences.

- Advertisement -

Cells were reprogrammed to become immature stem cells with the ability to differentiate into any tissue by the cocktails.

Self-experimentation on aging

Wealthy businesspeople like Bryan Johnson have already begun experimenting with themselves.

The software millionaire practices an open-sourced, rigorous anti-aging program that includes everything from taking more than 100 tablets daily to momentarily injecting his son’s blood. According to Johnson, he has delayed his biological aging by more than 30 years.

Sinclair points out that it will still take time to develop therapies that can be tested on people.

He did, however, express assurance in the strategy. Sinclair stated that reversing aging may be done chemically as well as genetically.

- Advertisement -

There may be opposition to the potential for considerable lifetime extensions.

However, if medicines can delay age-related illness and enhance old age health, they may also be able to lower the often-insurmountable costs of medical care.

The Harvard group is looking toward a time when age-related illnesses may be properly treated, accidents can be mended more quickly, and the desire for complete body rejuvenation can become a reality.

“This new discovery offers the potential to reverse aging with a single pill, with applications ranging from improving eyesight to effectively treating numerous age-related diseases,” Sinclair said.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

School bus monitor charged after 6-year-old with special needs dies in the bus

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts