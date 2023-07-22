8-year-old girl wins $800k after McDonalds nugget allegedly burnt her arm

Business & Economy8-year-old girl wins $800k after McDonalds nugget allegedly burnt her arm

Photo by Eduardo Soares on Unsplash.
By Asir F

An unfortunate incident happened to an 8-year-old girl. Apparently, she had gotten burns on her arm after a McDonald nugget severely burns it. Twitter users however, are calling it a “life hack” to win money from the fast food conglomerate. Others are calling it justice that is protecting smaller children like her. 

According to the New York Post, a Florida jury awarded $800,000 in damages to an 8-year-old girl who is suffering from second-degree burns. The burns were from a McDonald’s chicken nugget four years ago. In addition to this, another jury found the fast food giant and a franchise holder responsible for the incident.

Olivia Caraballo, then 4, receives burns on her leg when she opens a Happy Meal in the car. However, after two hours of deliberation, the Broward County grand jury settles on the amount. Unfortunately for her, it is notably lower than the $15 million initially sought by her family in the lawsuit.

8-year-old girl wins $800,000 in a lawsuit against McDonalds

However, there are a number of Twitter users making distasteful jokes regarding this situation. The post receives over 11.6 million views on Twitter. There are some who claim that there is no 8-year-old child who needs that amount of money. This is despite the fact that she won a lawsuit. 

Furthermore, users state that the girl would probably only receive half of what she won. This is due to the fact that there is a possibility that her attorneys might talk half of her winnings. However, users state that there are a bunch of different options for them to pay their lawyers. It all depends on which option her parents took. 

In addition to this, others are cracking jokes about how unreliable McDonalds is. A user claims that they got a frostbite after having a Mc Flurry. However, others are calling this user’s bluff as allegedly, their ice cream machines are always broken. This is just a running joke on Twitter as users claim that their machines frequently are not in service. 

