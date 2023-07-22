8-year-old girl wins $800k after McDonalds nugget allegedly burnt her arm

An unfortunate incident happened to an 8-year-old girl. Apparently, she had gotten burns on her arm after a McDonald nugget severely burns it. Twitter users however, are calling it a “life hack” to win money from the fast food conglomerate. Others are calling it justice that is protecting smaller children like her.

According to the New York Post, a Florida jury awarded $800,000 in damages to an 8-year-old girl who is suffering from second-degree burns. The burns were from a McDonald’s chicken nugget four years ago. In addition to this, another jury found the fast food giant and a franchise holder responsible for the incident.

Olivia Caraballo, then 4, receives burns on her leg when she opens a Happy Meal in the car. However, after two hours of deliberation, the Broward County grand jury settles on the amount. Unfortunately for her, it is notably lower than the $15 million initially sought by her family in the lawsuit.

8-year-old girl wins $800,000 in a lawsuit against McDonalds

No 8 year old needs that much money — Natalia 🌸 (@cutienataliaa) July 20, 2023

However, there are a number of Twitter users making distasteful jokes regarding this situation. The post receives over 11.6 million views on Twitter. There are some who claim that there is no 8-year-old child who needs that amount of money. This is despite the fact that she won a lawsuit.

Attorney is 30% and tou can ask for legal to be paid per Diem without it affecting the amount of the suit — YurMajesty G💎D (@IAmLegendIkon) July 21, 2023

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, users state that the girl would probably only receive half of what she won. This is due to the fact that there is a possibility that her attorneys might talk half of her winnings. However, users state that there are a bunch of different options for them to pay their lawyers. It all depends on which option her parents took.

This a lie cuz their machines always broke — Tyler (@denied) July 21, 2023

In addition to this, others are cracking jokes about how unreliable McDonalds is. A user claims that they got a frostbite after having a Mc Flurry. However, others are calling this user’s bluff as allegedly, their ice cream machines are always broken. This is just a running joke on Twitter as users claim that their machines frequently are not in service.

Read More News

Related Posts

No related posts.