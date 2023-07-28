Kylie Jenner ‘would be heartbroken’ if daughter Stormi does plastic surgery like her as a teen

During the final episode of “Kardashians,” Kylie Jenner expressed that she would be devastated if her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, underwent plastic surgery at a young age, just as she did.

Reflecting on her decision to get a breast augmentation at 19, which she now regrets, the 25-year-old makeup mogul advised others to wait until after having children before considering such procedures.

Plastic surgery at a young age

As a mother, Jenner emphasized her desire to be the best role model for her children and wishes she could have made different choices herself. She joked about wanting to be a different example, one that would not have undergone any cosmetic alterations.

While Jenner admitted to getting breast implants, she denied rumours of any facial surgeries during the show. She clarified that the biggest misconception about her is that she drastically changed her face due to insecurity, but she stated that she has only had fillers and does not want that aspect to define her.

Boob job and lip fillers

Although Jenner had her breast augmentation as a teenager and started getting lip fillers at 17, she now values her natural features more, especially after becoming a mother to her two children, Stormi and Aire (age 2), whom she shares with her ex-Travis Scott. Seeing her own features in her daughter has made her appreciate her natural beauty and has helped her embrace the changes in her perception of beauty over time.

Natural beauty wins

Jenner admitted that she had a lip insecurity thing which led her to get a lip filler and it was the ‘best thing’ she had ever done. The makeup mogul did not regret doing it and she confidently said she always thought she was cute.

Having kids made her love herself more as she sees her features in her children. Stormi looks like her, according to Jenner and she gets to see her beauty in Stormi.

