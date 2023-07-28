Hunter Biden faces potential jail time over violation of release conditions 

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, faces potential jail time if he violates the conditions of his release signed by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika. The conditions emerged during his federal court appearance in Delaware where he was expected to enter a guilty plea over charges of illegally possessing a handgun and failing to pay federal taxes.

However, the initial plea deal fell apart when the judge questioned its coverage of future charges from the ongoing Department of Justice investigation. The revised deal, more limited in scope, only includes specific tax and gun-related charges. Notably, Hunter Biden’s release conditions strictly prohibit him from consuming drugs or alcohol.

These include marijuana, and he could face contempt of court and jail time if found in violation. Despite his past admission of drug use, Hunter has to maintain sobriety to avoid potential consequences.

Additionally, he must seek employment actively and disclose all international travel plans. The court may subject him to random drug and alcohol testing to ensure compliance.

Moreover, the release conditions stipulate that Hunter Biden may require to participate in substance abuse therapy and counseling, emphasizing the seriousness of adhering to the set guidelines. Any violation of these terms could lead to arrest, detention, or the revocation of his release. These could also be accompanied by potential imprisonment or fines.

Following that, conservatives are implying that Judge Noreika has done the unthinkable, which is removing the immunity towards Hunter Biden. Conservatives are stating that she did the most American thing possibly imaginable, which is by serving justice without corruption.

Fox News is alleging that Hunter Biden was escorted to court today. Karine Jean-Pierre made a statement that he is a private citizen. However, the news organization is asking how much taxpayer money is currently available to afford Hunter luxuries like a motorcade escort.

However, to many, this is a bad mark towards the Democrats as the President’s son is in deep controversy. We will have to simply wait and see what the outcome of the next election will be, which is pretty soon. There is seemingly a rise towards those supporting the Republicans, but it could be only prominent on social media.

