Golden milk instead of coffee? Here’s why

For most of us, there’s nothing like a shot of caffeine in the form of coffee to keep us going throughout the day, whether as a morning drink or an afternoon pick-me-up.

There are however other options that are more beneficial and have equally energizing qualities. Golden milk is one of them. Golden milk has its name because of the turmeric that goes into it, giving it a yellow hue that’s both eye-catching and appetizing.

Originating in India, it’s touted for its medicinal properties as we all know turmeric has curcumin which is highly beneficial. The beverage is popular both hot and cold and has an aromatic blend of spices, mixed with tumeric and milk. It’s usually had with cows milk but plant-based alternatives like almond and oat milk taste just as good too.

Featuring a powerful trio of spices which includes ginger, cinnamon and tumeric the drink has great antioxidant properties.

Research also shows that curcumin, the active component in tumeric, is particularly effective at preventing and managing a wide range of oxidative and inflammatory conditions.

Chronic inflammation is a problem for many people and often leads to disease like cancer, metabolic syndrome, Alzheimer’s and heart disease. Diets rich in anti-inflammatory compounds may therefore reduce the risk of these conditions.

Ginger is also known to boost brain function by improving reaction time and memory while cinnamon reduces the risk of Parkinson’s disease and improves brain function.

The ingredients in golden milk, namely ginger and cinnamon can also lower blood sugar levels.

In India, golden milk is a favourite go to remedy to battle colds. It is known for its ability to boost the immune system because curcumin has anti fungal, antibacterial and antiviral properties it may be able to help fight infections.

Ginger and tumeric also improves digestion especially for those suffering from dyspepsia.

Here’s a simple recipe for how to make it at home from Healthline:

½ cup (120 ml) of an unsweetened milk of your choice 1 teaspoon of tumeric I small piece of grated fresh ginger or ½ teaspoon of ginger powder ½ teaspoon of cinnamon powder 1 pinch of ground black pepper 1 teaspoon of honey or maple syrup (optional)

Simply mix all of the ingredients in a small saucepan or pot and bring to boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes or until fragrant. Strain the drink through a fine strainer into mugs and top with a pinch of cinnamon.

Golden milk can also be prepared in advanced and kept in your fridge for up to five days. Just re-heat to drink.

