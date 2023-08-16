Dan Goldman: Hunter Biden should face charges if crimes were committed

In a surprising display of bipartisan unity, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) emphasized that if allegations of wrongdoing are substantiated, Hunter Biden should not be immune from facing the consequences of his actions.

Speaking candidly on CNN’s “State of the Union” over the weekend, Goldman’s remarks showcased the depth of commitment to justice and accountability transcending political lines.

Hunter must be hunted

“If Hunter Biden has committed crimes, he should be charged with them,” Goldman asserted during the interview, noting the significance of his statement coming from a Democratic perspective.

He juxtaposed this with the contrasting silence from elected Republicans in regard to holding their own party members accountable, drawing attention to a crucial distinction for the public’s awareness.

In discussing the ongoing investigation, Goldman refrained from delving into his personal stance on Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint David Weiss as the special counsel overseeing the Hunter Biden case.

“I defer to the attorney general’s determination on this,” he said, highlighting the respect for the independence and judgment of the Justice Department.

The appointment of Weiss as a special counsel took place after a plea agreement faltered in Hunter Biden’s case, which involved allegations of gun possession and failure to pay income taxes.

Goldman hailed this move as a testament to the unwavering autonomy of the Justice Department, underscoring the department’s nonpartisan nature.

“This is just another reflection of the true independence of this Department of Justice,” Goldman emphasized. He highlighted the remarkable nature of a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney investigating the son of the sitting president and pointedly praised Joe Biden for staying out of the investigation, in stark contrast to what he suggested was a lack of respect from the opposing side.

Goldman brings a turning point

Goldman’s words signal a potential turning point in the discourse surrounding the Hunter Biden investigation.

As the nation watches, the Congressman’s message seems to align with the fundamental principle that justice should be blind and devoid of partisan interference.

In a climate often characterized by division, his remarks serve as a reminder that accountability transcends party lines and that public officials must prioritize the truth above all else.

