Google says it won’t be promoting many senior level employees

Google has issued a warning that it will not be promoting many senior level employees this year compared to the last few years.

In a statement to CNBC the company said, “The process is manager-led and will be largely similar to last year- though with our slower pace of hiring, we are planning for fewer promotions into L6 and above than when Google was growing quickly,” the company said in an email.

Senior staff are considered those with more than a decade of experience. The company said the reason for his was to ensure that leadership roles are in proportion to the growth of the company.

“If your manager believes that you are ready to be promoted, they will nominate you,” reads the email.

Google has just recently implemented the Google Reviews and Development (GRAD) the company’s newly created performance assessment system for employees. Using this system, more Google employees will receive low performance ratings and fewer will receive high marks.

In January Google announced that it was cutting 12,000 jobs. It’s chief executive officer Sunder Pichai had said, “We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices,” he added.

NDTV reported that in February the company retrenched 450 employees in India. In addition to all of the above the company also implemented a shared desk system to increase efficiency. Employees have been asked to share desks and switch days with one another from the next quarter onwards. The desk sharing model will apply to Google cloud’s largest locations in the United States – Kirkland, Washington, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Sunnyvale, California.

To enable desk sharing, employers encourage staff to rotate their work days such as Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesday and Thursdays. The new seating arrangement is called ‘Cloud Office Evolution’ and is called “combining the best of pre-pandemic collaboration with the flexibility of hybrid work”.

