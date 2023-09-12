Landmark Google monopolization trial begins, could reshape tech industry

Today marks the commencement of a monumental legal showdown, aptly dubbed the “Trial of the Century.” In a gripping courtroom drama, the Justice Department embarks on a crusade against tech giant Google, accusing it of anti-competitive practices and monopolization that have allegedly stifled competition for a quarter of a century.

Monopolization by Google

At the heart of this landmark case is the government’s assertion that Google utilized its financial clout to secure exclusive deals with external entities, such as Apple, funneling billions of dollars to ensure its search engine’s omnipresence on various devices, browsers, and wireless networks.

This courtroom battle serves as a significant litmus test, not only for Google but for the entire realm of Big Tech. It underscores the Biden administration’s unwavering commitment to confront corporate giants and restore balance in an industry known for its monopolistic tendencies.

However, beneath the surface, it’s worth noting that this case emerged from the Trump era, offering a glimpse into a broader antitrust strategy that President Biden’s enforcers aim to unveil.

Barry Lynn, a long-time advocate for stricter antitrust regulations and a representative of the Open Markets Institute, exclaimed, “This is the most amazing period in antitrust in a hundred years.”

Nevertheless, Lynn cautions against overhyping this particular case. He notes, “Our side always does this,” highlighting that the battle against tech monopolies is far from over.

Nonetheless, the case against Google stands out as it aligns closely with traditional antitrust legal principles. It doesn’t introduce groundbreaking interpretations of the law. Google’s alleged actions resemble the previous major monopolization case against Microsoft, which saw the tech titan convicted for bundling the Internet Explorer browser with its operating system, thereby sidelining competitors like Netscape.

As Google CEO Sundar Pichai voiced his exasperation about dealing with regulators and lawsuits on a daily basis, it becomes evident that this trial carries profound implications, not only for Google but for the broader landscape of Big Tech. The “Trial of the Century” is underway, and the world watches with bated breath, knowing that the verdict could set a precedent for the future of antitrust enforcement in the digital age.

