Disruption among the LGBTQ community members, rise of the conservative gays 

The rise of conservative gays have been a more recent topic of debate among social media users. It appears that many are unhappy with the woke agenda pushing its way into schools and higher learning institutions. The divide among Democrats and Republicans who are part of the LGBTQ community is only going to get deeper.

According to the Inquirer, LGBTQ Republicans, like their Black counterparts, often face harsh, isolating backlash. In the Philadelphia area, five openly LGBTQ conservatives share their concerns about potential repercussions from progressives and the broader LGBTQ movement.

However, they remain politically secretive due to deep fears, refusing to reveal their identities or speak on record. One gay individual, previously an outspoken conservative and Trump supporter, now refrains from speaking out, anxious about job security in Pennsylvania’s hospitality industry.

Disruption among the LGBTQ community?

- Advertisement -

One of the debates in the LGBTQ community is the normalization of vulgarity during the Pride marches. A YouTube video done by Jubilee shows the disparities among the conservative gays and the woke gays. Following that, the woke gays are more open to vulgar displays in public spaces, where in contrast, the conservatives disagree with this idea.

Conservative gays state that the pressure among the younger LGBTQ community members to sexualise themselves are damaging. In addition to this, there are some of the woke individuals discussing that straight people indulge themselves in such behaviors as well. However, the conservative gays state that they are against this as well.

Following that, many are sharing their thanks to Jubliee for making this video as typically, the liberals would oversteer the conversation. However, in this discussion, it appears to be rather a normal discussion and how both ends can find a middle ground for a better society. YouTube commenters state that indecent exposure is applied to both straight and gay individuals.

Couldn’t agree more — Ethan D ☕️ (@Dr_AperEthan) September 6, 2023

- Advertisement -

There are members of the LGBTQ on X who state that they’re different from their woke counterparts. Furthermore, it seems that the community is still a long way from agreeing to what their fundamental basic rights are. Some want a simple quiet life, while others want a life full of indecency and vulgarity.

Read More News







Related Posts

No related posts.