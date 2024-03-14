GOP rebels launch video campaign urging voters to reject Trump

A coalition of anti-Donald Trump Republicans and GOP rebels are gearing up for battle against the former president, armed with a $50 million war chest and compelling testimonials from disillusioned former supporters.

Disavowal of GOP rebels

Republican Voters Against Trump, the driving force behind the campaign, unleashed a barrage of 100 videos featuring ex-GOP members articulating why they’ve severed ties with Trump.

“Traditional Republican voters, pivotal in the 2020 election, harbor concerns about Donald Trump. By resonating with these voters through credible messengers, we aim to forge a path for them to disavow Trump once again,” Sarah Longwell, president of the Republican Accountability, declared.

“One of the reasons they’re so compelling is their authenticity, their deep conviction. Many feel an urgent need to voice their dissent,” Longwell shared with The Guardian.

Longwell revealed their progress in amassing $20 million, with hopes of securing the remaining $30 million before the November election. Notably, the group has garnered significant backing from anti-Trump billionaires, including Reid Hoffman and John Pritzker.

Loyalty shift

In the poignant videos, former supporters express a seismic shift in allegiance.

“For me, January 6 marked the end of Donald Trump. It was an insurrection, unquestionably led by him,” shared Ethan, a former Trump supporter from Wisconsin.

Chuck, echoing similar sentiments, held Trump “completely 100% accountable for the insurrection.”

“Now, I understand that people say, ‘Oh, look at Joe Biden’s past,’ but he’s not even in the same league as Trump when it comes to lies,” asserted Paul, a voter from North Carolina.

“Despite any reservations about Joe Biden, Trump’s danger and instability render him unfit for office,” she stressed. “Who better to make this case than those who once stood by him?”

As the political arena braces for the tumultuous road ahead, the battle lines have been redrawn, and the GOP rebels are poised to reshape the narrative, one testimonial at a time.

