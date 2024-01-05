Jena Griswold says insurrectionists like Trump must be held accountable

Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold, rebuked Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the state’s decision to remove him from the 2024 ballot due to allegations of incitement to insurrection.

Jena Griswold, a Democrat, minced no words as she dismantled Trump’s arguments and highlighted the critical importance of holding those who engage in insurrection accountable.

No one is above the law

“Donald Trump is trying to argue he did not incite an insurrection while Colorado courts have determined that he did.”

“Then Trump goes on to argue that even if he did incite the insurrection, well, the Constitution doesn’t apply to him. I don’t think that’s right. I don’t think that there’s some ‘get out of jail free’ card for the presidency that allows Donald Trump to escape scrutiny of the laws of the land and the Constitution.”

Swift action needed

Secretary Griswold emphasized the unprecedented nature of the case, stating, “This is a big question, it’s novel, it’s unprecedented because usually, we do not have presidents trying to steal the presidency. Usually, we do not have people who engage in insurrection run for president.” She stressed the urgency of the Supreme Court’s involvement, expressing hope that they act swiftly.

“So, it’s a quickly approaching timeline,” she remarked. “I do hope that the Supreme Court acts with urgency. Lawrence, the American people deserve to know whether a president can engage in insurrection and then be qualified once again to hold that office.”

Oval Office: Not for insurrectionists

Griswold’s straightforward message left no room for ambiguity: the future of the nation and its democracy hinges on preventing Donald Trump from reclaiming the presidency.

As the legal battle intensifies, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on the Supreme Court, awaiting a decision that could shape the course of American politics for years to come.

