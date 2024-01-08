WWE Superstar Mia Yim’s heartfelt statement after significant smackdown defeat

WWE star Mia Yim, also known as Michin, recently posted a heartfelt message on social media in the wake of experiencing an emotional setback during SmackDown’s most recent thrilling New Year’s Revolution program. Michin engaged in a hard-fought match for the WWE Women’s Championship against the fearsome IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

Yim started the match by claiming to be the dominant woman, but IYO SKY quickly took over the ring. In the end, SKY completed an incredible Over the Moonsault to seal the championship. Yim’s perseverance and enthusiasm were evident throughout the contest, regardless of the result. Her sincere statement struck a deep chord, highlighting her unwavering commitment and resilient attitude in the face of failure.

Mia Yim tweeted an emotional message following her match, accepting that she had lost but emphasizing that she had prevailed in garnering the audience’s support. She stressed the value of forming relationships with individuals, saying that having their support meant more than winning in the ring, regardless of the result of the match.

Mia Yim Defeated

Mia Yim shared; “Lost the match. Won the people. That is a W to me. Thank you all. More Michin to come #SmackDown,” Sportskeda reported.

WWE star Mia Yim recently discussed her bitter feud with IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. In an interview with Cathy Kelley for SmackDown LowDown, Yim described a physical altercation in which IYO SKY fractured her nose last year. Determined to exact revenge, Yim made it clear that she intended to settle the score, paving the way for a thrilling match inside the WWE arena.

Mia Yim shared; “I wouldn’t have been here without my girls. I’ve been so focused on the boys, that I lost focus in myself. But now, it’s my time. In 2019, IYO [SKY] busted my nose and took the W. Tonight, I took the W. And at New Year’s Revolution, it’s gonna come full circle and it’s time for me to remind everyone who Michin is,” Sportskeeda said.

