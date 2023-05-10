Who was the grim reaper after at Charles’s coronation

Several guests at King Charles coronation on May 6 have said that they spotted a cloaked figure at the event, saying that he looked very much like the famed mythological Grim Reaper.

According to a New York Post report the figure was wearing a hooded black robe, carrying a long rod not unlike a scythe and was seen looming about the cathedral on the day of the coronation.

Was it the Grim Reaper?

Twitter blew up with two million views when one person wrote,

“Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?”

“I noticed him! Who’s he looking for?,” came another reply.

“Anyone else see the Grim Reaper make an appearance at the Coronation?,” came another tweet not long after.

A sarcastic remark also speculated that it may have been Meghan Markle in disguise.

The cameo appeared on TikTok with one home viewer getting 8.8 million views from the cameo alone.

Others speculated that it may be the ghost of Princess Diana.

“Diana invite defo arrived,” wrote one person.

“Diana getting her revenge,” said another.

Queen Elizabeth

Still the comments kept coming in. Not surprisingly some said it may have been the ghost of the Queen herself, not the grim reaper.

“Lizzie came back with back up this time,” wrote on netizen.

“Lizzie wants her crown back,” another retorted.

Two royal super fans and mystics who have gained notoriety through their depressing predictions said that it was an ominous sign.

78-year-old Lynne Antinik and her son Colin claim it is a sign of dark times ahead.

“We’ve had visions, like slideshows in our head, that security needs to be high. My first vision was the crown falling, and I don’t know what this means, but it’s either fall from the cushion or from the king’s head,” she had said.

Thankfully nothing of the sort happened. However a rebellion of sorts has been brewing from anti monarchy protesters and also the British people in general for having to fork out taxpayers money to foot the extravagant bill which is estimated at between USD$63 million and $125 million.

