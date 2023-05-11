Guilty verdict clears Trump of rape, brands him a predator

Donald Trump has been found guilty by a New York jury of assaulting advice columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store changing room 27 years ago. While the verdict is a first in legally identifying a former US president as a se…ual predator, it was reached in a civil rather than criminal case. As a result, the only repercussion for Trump will be financial.

According to CNBC reports, he was also found accountable for slandering the journalist when he accused her of making up her allegations. He was ordered to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll in compensatory and punitive damages.

Over a dozen women have already accused Trump of misbehaviour and malicious conduct over the years, but the E. Jean Carroll case is the sole contention acknowledged by a jury.

Jean Carroll on the verdict

In response to the verdict, E. Jean Carroll has released a statement saying that she initiated the lawsuit against Donald Trump to vindicate her reputation and regain control of her life. With the truth now revealed, the victory is not only hers but also that of all women who have experienced skepticism and exploitation.

Is Trump invincible?

Prior to the verdict, Donald’s political standing was strong, and it’s uncertain how or if the jury’s decision will impact his progress. It must be noted that past criminal inquiries haven’t diminished his followers’ support, so it’s yet to be seen if the recent verdict will have a contrasting outcome.

