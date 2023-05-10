Melanie, wheelchair-bound Aussie woman discovers the joys of paid intimacy

Melanie, 43 years old, from Australia, has never been kissed or touched, not even in a ‘medical way,’ and now she thinks there must be more to life than just being tied to a wheelchair.

This Australian woman wants to be loved and experience how it feels to be made love to.

But is this possible? Melanie has been tied to a wheelchair since the age of three having been analyzed with inflammation of the spinal cord – a condition known as transverse myelitis. Her legs have been paralyzed and she only has limited movements with her arms. As an adult, she uses support workers to aid her with daily tasks.

Is there a chance for her to engage in such blissful activity?

Yes, a woman who is tied to a wheelchair all her life can still have a chance to experience the joys of physical intimacy. Being disabled does not mean that a person cannot be physically intimate with another person and obtain fulfillment.

There are many ways that people with disabilities can explore physical intimacy, they just need to communicate their needs and desires with their partner(s).

Melanie Excited Yet Hesitant

In the case of Melanie, she’s got Chayse whom she found from an escort agency online. With excitement, Melanie made a booking and went to see him in his apartment for their first session.

“When I got out of my powerchair and my support worker left, it was just the two of us. I had no idea what I was in for,” Melanie enthusiastically confided.

For someone like Melanie, dating and opening one’s self up to another person can be frightening and obviously, she knows that the world doesn’t always accept incapacitated people as beings with sensual needs.

One common misconception is that people with disabilities are not interested in being intimate or capable of doing it. This is simply not true. Many people with disabilities engage in intimate activities and truly relish physical intimacy just like everyone else.

Prior to enlisting Chayse’s services, Melanie was uncertain about how her body would react in an intimate scenario, including her ability to assume comfortable positions and whether her enjoyment would be hindered by fatigue.

Melanie considers her ongoing experience as more than just a means of erotic liberation, as it has brought her significant personal growth and happiness.

She believes that governments should provide financial assistance and support to disabled individuals seeking access to sensual services, owing to the transformative impact it can have on their lives. The experience has bolstered Melanie’s confidence tremendously, resulting in a level of contentment that is invaluable.

The bottom line

Ultimately, the key to a satisfying sex life for anyone, including people with disabilities, is communication, trust, and respect between partners. It’s important to have open and honest conversations about desires, boundaries, and any specific needs or accommodations that may be necessary. With the right approach, a woman who is tied to a wheelchair all her life can certainly experience the joys of physical intimacy.

