Why a free Carlson is GAINING GROUNDS in the US media world?

Fox News is in deep trouble now that its former superstar Tucker Carlson is set on building his own media empire. The conservative watchers are ending their support for the company in droves. They also state that if Bud Light can lose billions from the economic power of the conservative, so can Fox News.

Social media users are stating that he will most definitely shake things up when he is not being pushed down by a big network.

Carlson is Popular

He shares the same views with conservatives and is not against former President Donald Trump. That makes him an important face in the US media scene.

Fox News let go of Carlson two weeks ago resulting in a significant drop in ratings for his former time slot. The news agency has done multiple attempts to sideline Carlson by offering him $20 million per year not to work.

However, the attorney for Carlson, Bryan Freedman, states that no one can prevent Carlson from speaking to his audience. This conflict between Carlson and Fox News could potentially reshape the conservative news media landscape.

Twitter users shares their two cents on Tucker Carlson

Meh. Fox will be fine. — Peaceful Piranha (@preachpiranha) May 7, 2023

Users are saying that Fox News will be fine. However, some are stating the contrary. Carlson has a big fan base and many are supporting his political viewpoints. His fans are looking at the injustice to those that think the same way as them and they are not accepting this.

100%! Offering him $20,000,000 to NOT work! What could they be afraid of? — Miss Mina Rose 🌹 (@missminarose) May 7, 2023

Other users state that he will most definitely shake things up. Free from big networks, no one will be pushing him down. Replies to that statement opens a can of worms asking why there was a $20 million dollar/year offer for him to not work. Some are questioning what secrets the host actually knows that could potentially ruin others.

I said in the beginning he will come out stronger when it’s over. Good to see. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 7, 2023

Conservatives are calling him the “Trump” of the media. This could possibly be due to the solid support he is getting from the same fan base. Many believe that he will come out stronger from this horrible ordeal.

