Guinness World Record: Aevin Dugas gets the largest afro title for the 3rd time

Aevin Dugas, 47, from Louisiana, earned the Guinness world record for having the largest afro on a living person. This is the third time that she gained the title.

Dugas’s afro measures 9.84 inches tall, 10.24 inches wide, and 5.41 feet in circumference, setting a record in the company’s category for women.

Her most recent record was set in September, but she previously set the record in 2010 and 2021, Guinness World Records wrote on its website. In 2010, her afro measured 4 feet-4 inches.

Dugas and The “hair”

Dugas got her first relaxer when she was 13 years old, she told USA TODAY.

She stopped getting her hair chemically straightened with relaxers in 1999. She had tried years before and one day, she woke up and thought “Why am I permanently straightening my hair?”

Today, Dugas gets her ends trimmed regularly and uses hot oil treatments, as well as butters she makes herself.

“I’m a pretty much once-a-week person because I don’t like a buildup to form on my hair,” she told USA TODAY. “And honestly, the other thing I do with it is I leave it alone.”

She doesn’t manipulate or constantly detangle it, she said. She gives it time to grow.

“Don’t touch it!”

Dugas said her hair is part of her body and it’s a matter of personal space. “Don’t touch it,” she said.

There are a few other downsides to having such a large afro, Dugas said: the heat and being able to see.

Her hair also used to get caught in the car door. But Dugas said being recognized for her hair is nice and her family and friends like it, too.

Dugas is a native of Napoleonville, about 50 miles south of Baton Rouge.

