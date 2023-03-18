Gwyneth Paltrow sparks rumours about disordered eating

The eating habits of Gwyneth Paltrow have come under scrutiny of late and her ‘wellness’ routine has gone viral on Tik Tok.

Well known for her bird like eating habits, Paltrow, 50 who founded beauty brand Goop discussed her eating habits in a podcast with Dr Will Cole earlier in the week on The Art of Well-being.

“I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually eat something about 12 and in the morning I have things that won’t spike my blood sugar so that’s why. I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days. Try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll either take a walk or I’ll do Pilates or I’ll do my Tracy Anderson.”

“And then I dry brush and I get in the sauna. So I do my infrared sauna for 30 minutes and then for dinner I try to eat according to paleo – so lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

Paltrow Statements

Her statements have led to lots of brickbats from fans and influencers alike.

- Advertisement -

“It’s hugely disordered eating,” said body positivity influencer Alex Light.

“It makes me feel genuinely sad for her or for anyone who has been led to a point where they believe that this is what ‘wellness’ looks like. Here’s the thing: you don’t need to intermittent fast or time-restrict your food.

“Bone broth for lunch, especially when you’ve not eaten any breakfast, is jut not enough sustenance. You don’t need to eat ‘paleo’ and you don’t need to detox. Wellness is about being physically and mentally well. Starving yourself isn’t it.”

Similarly actress Jameela Jamil also commented on Paltrow’s routine posting on Instagram.

“Don’t listen to celebrities about what the eat. Most of them have some sort of disordered eating. Not all. But most. Just scroll on and talk to professional nutritionists. Not a bunch of women who are mocked and scrutinized over their appearance daily,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

NOTE: Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts