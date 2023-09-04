Hailey Bieber fuels pregnancy rumours with pregnancy cravings

Did Hailey Bieber just drop a major hint that she and Justin Bieber are expecting?

On Saturday, September 2, the 26-year-old creator of Rhode Skin posted a video from the Instagram Story of social media star Lauren Perez enjoying a Krispy Kreme donut with strawberry icing. However, Bieber’s comment on the video left fans wondering about a possible Bieber baby.

Enjoying life

Perez captioned in an original video of herself, breakfast of champions and that she is giving into her Rhode Skin and Krispy Kreme strawberry glaze donut cravings. She also said she loved the model.

Hailey Bieber replied back that she love helping people cure a pregnancy craving. She included the video of her pal helping to promote her new collaboration with the fast food chain that includes a new limited edition strawberry glaze-flavored peptide lip treatment.

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant?

Last month, Bieber got people talking once again about whether she and her husband, 29, would become a party-of-three after sharing a video of herself wearing a white silk robe belted to hide her midsection.

Someone asked if the model was pregnant and another one stated that Bieber always cropped her photos now, and hopefully making room for a baby Bieber.

Pregnancy rumors have plagued the makeup mogul and singer for years after tying the knot in 2018. However, Bieber made it clear she was putting her career first before thinking about motherhood.

Work first

In a 2022 interview Bieber shared that this thing happens to women when they get married. People assume love comes, followed by marriage and then a baby. She then asked what about all the things she want to achieve in her career?

She thought that she was going to have children right away and have them at a super, super young age. But then she turned 25 and she is still super super young.

